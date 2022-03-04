Raymond James Raises Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $105.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

