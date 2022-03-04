Raymond James Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.03.

Shares of PPL opened at C$45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.11. The stock has a market cap of C$25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$34.20 and a one year high of C$45.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

