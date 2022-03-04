RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RMAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX opened at $29.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.41 million, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.43. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.