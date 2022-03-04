Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $11,739.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00300789 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004522 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.31 or 0.01223068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

