Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

3/2/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $62.00.

2/16/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/20/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $57.00.

1/14/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

NYSE:DVN opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $3,284,145 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

