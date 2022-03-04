Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR):

3/3/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

3/3/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/2/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/24/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/27/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

1/7/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,276,001. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 48.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

