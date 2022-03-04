Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR):
- 3/3/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 3/2/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 2/24/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 1/27/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 1/7/2022 – Vir Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 48.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.