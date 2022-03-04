Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,800 ($104.66) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($84.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($103.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($118.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.61) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173 ($96.24).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($77.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($107.61). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

