Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,800 ($104.66) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($84.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($103.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($118.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.61) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173 ($96.24).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($77.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($107.61). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

