Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,173 Average PT from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173 ($96.24).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.53) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($103.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($100.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.61).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

