Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Recro Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

REPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,204,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 488,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,158,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 89,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 487,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.