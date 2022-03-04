Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $127.32

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.32 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.53). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 28,563 shares.

Several research firms have commented on RCN. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on shares of Redcentric in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.33 million and a PE ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

