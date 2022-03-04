Redd (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,820.91 or 1.00110697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00081692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022338 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00265973 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars.

