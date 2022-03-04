REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Shares of RGNX stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.01.
In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
