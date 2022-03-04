REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.01.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

