Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.01. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

