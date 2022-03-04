Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of RGLS opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.01. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.32.
About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.