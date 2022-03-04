Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.01. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating ) by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

