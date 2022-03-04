Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.01. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
