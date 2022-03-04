Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,615 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,615 ($35.09) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($38.80) price target on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.86) to GBX 2,670 ($35.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.86) to GBX 2,330 ($31.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,400.17 ($32.20).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,306 ($30.94) on Wednesday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,451 ($32.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,276.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,260.74.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.50), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($422,912.80).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

