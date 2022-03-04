Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 38,200 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $454,757 over the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

RAPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

