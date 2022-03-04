Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 234,532 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) by 589.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of IMARA worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMARA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.70 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 316,747 shares valued at $712,891. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

