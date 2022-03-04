Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Associated Capital Group worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 over the last three months. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

