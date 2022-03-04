Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 958,059 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of GasLog Partners worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. GasLog Partners LP has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.62.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.52%.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

