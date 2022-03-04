renDOGE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,832.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $343,777.42 and $17,832.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.43 or 0.06567356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,816.69 or 0.99893582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

