Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Trading Down 1.9%

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.15. 5,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 44,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $355,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 436,470 shares of company stock worth $3,485,658.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCOR. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Renovacor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

