Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Trading Down 1.9%

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.15. 5,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78.
In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 44,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $355,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 436,470 shares of company stock worth $3,485,658.
Renovacor Company Profile (NYSE:RCOR)
Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renovacor (RCOR)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.