Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.13.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $91.03 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.