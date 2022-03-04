Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEAM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

