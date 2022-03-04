Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Duolingo Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duolingo in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.57) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.98). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of DUOL opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

