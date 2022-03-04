Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Novavax, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $23.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.72.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

