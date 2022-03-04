Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for UMH Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UMH. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.