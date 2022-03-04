Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a SEK 121 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 151.

1/26/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a SEK 125 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 123.

1/26/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a SEK 125 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 95 to SEK 96.

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

