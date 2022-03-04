Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DREUF):

2/22/2022 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

2/18/2022 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

2/18/2022 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

2/17/2022 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$19.25.

OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $$12.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

