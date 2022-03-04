Research Analysts Set Expectations for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $705.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,107 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,404 shares of company stock worth $14,887,607 in the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

