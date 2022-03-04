Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%.

AVIR has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

