Research Analysts Set Expectations for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

