Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the January 31st total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 58,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 419.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of RGP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,269. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $557.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

