Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ROIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,641. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.