Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

