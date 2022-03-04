Reviewing ResMed (NYSE:RMD) & NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 15.16% 28.12% 17.62% NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ResMed and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 4 7 0 2.64 NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $259.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 176.76%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than ResMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ResMed and NeuroPace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.20 billion 11.65 $474.51 million $3.55 71.72 NeuroPace $41.14 million 4.53 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace.

Summary

ResMed beats NeuroPace on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

