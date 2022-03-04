Reviewing Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sono-Tek and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 4.69 $1.12 million $0.15 29.47 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.18) -2.75

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A FREYR Battery 0 2 5 0 2.71

FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 121.46%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43% FREYR Battery N/A -38.24% -24.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats FREYR Battery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

