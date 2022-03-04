Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Revolve Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after buying an additional 180,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 281,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,223 shares of company stock worth $7,688,382 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RVLV stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,280. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.