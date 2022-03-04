Revomon One Day Trading Volume Hits $737,650.00 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $737,650.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.39 or 0.06577304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,608.99 or 1.00343181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026352 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.