Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $468,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

