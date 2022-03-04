Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.82 ($133.50).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €148.70 ($167.08) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €102.25 ($114.89).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

