Richard Lee Boger Sells 4,755 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GTN traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 849,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

