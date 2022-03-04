Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Rimini Street updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.80 on Friday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

In related news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $180,013.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

