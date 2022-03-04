RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $114.74

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.74 and last traded at $115.04, with a volume of 7141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 184.86% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

