Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

RIO stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

