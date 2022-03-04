Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. UBS Group began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 123.07.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of Rivian stock opened at 50.91 on Tuesday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 50.00 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 72.83.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.