Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.21

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 48.21 and last traded at 48.28, with a volume of 145511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 50.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 123.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 72.83.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

