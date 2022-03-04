Robert W. Baird Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $65.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE DCI traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $51.02. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,945. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $6,223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

