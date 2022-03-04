Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $46.75. 244,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,874,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion and a PE ratio of -41.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

