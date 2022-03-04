Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $263.33 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $263.33 million and approximately $343,696.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $25.62 or 0.00062693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00103482 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

