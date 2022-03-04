ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) PT Lowered to 2,700.00 at Berenberg Bank

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a 3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,781.25.

OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$360.94 on Thursday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a one year low of $346.00 and a one year high of $531.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.60 and its 200-day moving average is $437.40.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

